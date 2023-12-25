Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

