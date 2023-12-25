Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,101 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

