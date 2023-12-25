Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 477.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the period. YETI comprises 1.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of YETI worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,905. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.