Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.