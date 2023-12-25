Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 43,050 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,535. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.73. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

