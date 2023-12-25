Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

WHR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,312. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

