Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.29. 19,998,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,301,781. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.