Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,076 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.06. 365,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,307. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

