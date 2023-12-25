Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Free Report) by 517.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RGI stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.57. 31,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,468. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.