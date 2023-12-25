Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,941. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

