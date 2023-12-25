Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 2,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $463.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,913. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.57. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

