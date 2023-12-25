Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,933 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.4% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000.

BATS FNOV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,755 shares. The firm has a market cap of $405.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

