Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.29 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

