Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 28,883 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

