Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $236.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

