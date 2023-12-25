KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. KOK has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $937,341.99 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.33 or 1.00037756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011976 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010574 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00137177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01406004 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $817,358.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

