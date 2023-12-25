Audius Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $290.96 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,221,056,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,174,629,537 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

