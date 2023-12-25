Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Volume Hits $36.65 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $317.72 million and approximately $36.65 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.33 or 1.00037756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011976 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010574 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00137177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03157514 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $43,886,942.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

