Head-To-Head Survey: Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macerich and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $873.61 million 3.80 -$66.07 million ($1.55) -9.94 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.36 0.43

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 1 1 0 0 1.50 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Macerich and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Macerich currently has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,167.99%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Macerich.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -38.30% -12.04% -4.25% Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust beats Macerich on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq. ft. of retail space and 2,793 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, +WOO, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Tsing Yi Square, Smartland, Stars of Kovan Property, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers.

