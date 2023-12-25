CoinEx Token Price Down 0.7% This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $120.16 million and approximately $82,125.70 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

