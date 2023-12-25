Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $624.07. The company had a trading volume of 820,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.51. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $627.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.