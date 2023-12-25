Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 3,464 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,544. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

