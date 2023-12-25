Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. 11,894,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

