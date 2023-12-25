5,828 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

