Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 37,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,628 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,468,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 221,310 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

