PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.84. 13,175,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,370,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

