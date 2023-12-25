SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 507 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $102.95. 477,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,638. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

