SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 591,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 250,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 273,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.