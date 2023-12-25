Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.