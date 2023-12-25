Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.39% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,313,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,484,000 after purchasing an additional 677,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 85,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,087. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.