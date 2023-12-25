Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,268 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

SCHK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

