Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,855,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,514. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

