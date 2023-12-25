Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

