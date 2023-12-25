Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after buying an additional 982,164 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,826,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after buying an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,778,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 479,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. 1,243,196 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.59.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.