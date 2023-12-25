Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.36. The stock had a trading volume of 128,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $219.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

