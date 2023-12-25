Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.61. 395,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $486.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

