Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

INTF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.76. 104,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

