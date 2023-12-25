1,829 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,680. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

