Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $211.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,116. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.43. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

