SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 58,801 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 4,700.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.20% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. 382,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,208. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

