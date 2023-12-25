SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned about 0.98% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 313,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 343,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $47.09.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

