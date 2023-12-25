Midwest Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Midwest Financial Group LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.28. 4,089,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $175.86. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

