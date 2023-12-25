Midwest Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 352,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

