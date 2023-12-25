Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.01. 1,322,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

