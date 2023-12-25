Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

