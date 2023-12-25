Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.48. 29,244,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,673,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

