Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys 2,646 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 200,847 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635. The company has a market cap of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

