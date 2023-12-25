Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.60. 429,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,272. The company has a market capitalization of $678.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.