Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

