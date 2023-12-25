Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $307.78 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

